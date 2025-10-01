OGDC Announces Gas and Condensate Discovery at Bitrism East-1 Well in Khairpur, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) on Wednesday announced a significant discovery of gas and condensate at Bitrism East-1 exploratory well, located in District Khairpur, Sindh. OGDC is the operator of the Bitrism Exploration License with 95% working interest, along with Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) holding 5% working interest.

The Bitrism East-1 well was spudded on June 30, 2025, and drilled to a depth of 3,800 meters in the Sembar Formation. The well was drilled using OGDC’s in-house expertise in collaboration with its joint venture partner GHPL. Based on wireline log interpretations, two Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) were conducted in the Lower Goru Formation, targeting Massive and Basal Sands.

The first DST in the Massive Sand and the second DST in the Basal Sand both confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons. The well has a combined production potential of 22.5 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 690 barrels of condensate per day (BCD) at a 32/64” choke.

This discovery adds to OGDC’s hydrocarbon reserves and underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s energy security. It will also contribute towards reducing the gap between energy supply and demand through indigenous resources.