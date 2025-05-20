OEC offers paid internships to fresh graduates, postgraduates

ISLAMABAD (APP/DNA) May 20:The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), will facilitate foreign employment under G-to-G and B-to-B arrangements and take measures

for the emigration promotion of Pakistani citizens.

According to the OEC website, in alignment with the OEC’s Internship program, it is offering paid internships to fresh graduates and postgraduates, providing practical skills and professional experience in a dynamic environment.

Currently, internship opportunities are available with OEC in disciplines including Information Technology (IT)/Computer Science (Proficient in MERN Stack, Python development with hands-on experience in system architecture design and requirement analysis, and familiarity with graphic design tools such as Canva, Figma, etc) Finance and Audit (Proficient in Financial analysis, budgeting, audit planning, IFRS compliance, risk assessment, reporting tools (Excel, ODDO, Quick Book) Marketing and Research (Proficient in research, planning, and execution of awareness programs, fairs, and seminars; skilled in data analysis, content development, stakeholder engagement, and familiar with tools like Canva, Adobe Suite, and video editing software) Human Resource Management (HRM)- (Proficient in Recruitment & selection, performance management, HRIS, employee engagement, labor laws, training & development).

The Internship Duration will initially be for 2 years, based on the Intern’s performance and the fulfillment of program objectives. As per the Eligibility Criteria & Monthly Remuneration, the applications must hold a degree from an HEC-recognized university, and specific qualifications are required for each discipline are as graduate (14 Years of education) Rs 50,000 per month, Post Graduate (16 Years of education) Rs 60,000 per month, Specialization after Post Graduation (18 years of education) Rs. 70,000 per month. Candidates with degrees from HEC-recognized universities, obtained within the last two years, and with a minimum of 3.0 CGPA or 70% marks, will be eligible for the OEC Internship Program, provided their qualifications are in the specified disciplines.

Applicants (Male and Female) should not be more than 30 years old, with age calculated as of the application deadline.

Interns are responsible for arranging their laptops and transportation during the Internship program.

Interns are required to join the program on a full-time basis and adhere to OEC’s prescribed Rules and Policies,

including official working hours and confidentiality requirements. Applicants must present original documents, along with attested copies of their degree/certificates from HEC-recognized institutions, at the time of the interview. If any information provided by the applicant is found to be false, their candidature will be canceled, and legal action may be taken at any stage.

The competent authority reserves the right to cancel the internship process at any stage without providing a reason.

No TA/DA will be provided for the written test or interview. Information provided in the application form will be verified upon an offer of appointment. Only applications submitted through the OEC Job Portal will be accepted; submissions received after the deadline will not be considered after May 24, 2025.

Interested candidates can apply online for the Internship Program through the OEC official website at www.oec.gov.pk.