October 18 black day in Pakistan’s history: Bilawal

KARACHI, Oct 17 (DNA):Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid tribute to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy, saying October 18 is a black day in Pakistan’s history, when a cowardly attempt was made to target Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto through terrorism on her return to the homeland.

The Jiyalas, who had come to welcome her, however, protected their leader by laying down their lives, offering an unmatched, practical proof of their unwavering commitment to democracy and the people’s right to rule.

The PPP Chairman said that the blood of the Karsaz martyrs bears witness that terrorism, extremism and violence cannot shake the resolve for democracy. Their sacrifices are a shining chapter in the nation’s history, one that the people will always remember.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of the people, equality, social justice, and the building of a peaceful, prosperous and developed Pakistan.

Staying true to this mission, PPP will continue its struggle to strengthen democratic institutions, protect the Constitution and uphold the rights of the people.

Praying for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience and fortitude for their families, the PPP Chairman said that remembering the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy renews the pledge of democracy, steadfastness and sacrifice, which future generations too will take as a guiding light.

Their sacrifices, he said, will always remind us that the struggle for the rule of the people and the protection of democratic values will continue.