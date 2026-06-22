Obedience to Allah and Prophet (P.B.U.H) key to success: Saeed Anwar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 22 /DNA/ – Former Pakistan cricket star and renowned Islamic motivational speaker Saeed Anwar has that lasting success can only be achieved through obedience to Allah Almighty and adherence to the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Addressing a gathering at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Monday, he observed that the Holy Qur’an provides a complete framework for both individual and societal success. He said that believers who dedicate themselves to the service of Allah, uphold moral values, and work for the betterment of society are blessed with peace, prosperity, and divine guidance. Urging Muslims to seek forgiveness and reform their conduct, he stressed the importance of strengthening one’s relationship with Allah through prayer, remembrance, and practical adherence to Islamic teachings. He also highlighted the significance of supporting charitable initiatives, paying Zakat, promoting virtue, and discouraging harmful practices as essential pillars of a healthy and prosperous society.

In his welcome address, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood appreciated Saeed Anwar’s efforts in promoting Islamic awareness and positive social values. He expressed confidence that such enlightening interactions would inspire individuals to contribute towards national unity, ethical conduct, and collective progress. Reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to social welfare and community development, he said ICCI would continue to support initiatives aimed at building a stronger, more responsible, and resilient Pakistan.

In his concluding remarks, Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub thanked the chief guest for delivering an inspiring address and enriching the audience with valuable religious insights. He reaffirmed ICCI’s resolve to continue organizing such meaningful events in the future.

The event was attended by ICCI Vice President Irfan Chaudhry, executive members including Abdul Aziz Malik, Waseem Chaudhry, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Ishaq Sial, Aqeel Malik, Najeeb Ellahi Malik, Rohail Anwar Butt, Raja Naveed Satti, former SVPs Naveed Malik, Khalid Chaudhry, Convener ICCI Standing Committee on Religious Affairs Tariq Nusrat Wani business leaders, and a large number of representatives from the Islamabad business community. Concluding his address, Saeed Anwar prayed for Pakistan’s peace, unity, and prosperity, expressing hope that the nation would achieve lasting progress through adherence to Islamic principles and sincere devotion to Allah Almighty. Former Senior Vice President Mehmood Ahmed Warrich performed the duties of Stage Secretary.