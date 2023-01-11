Oath taking of students council held at IMCG F/6-2

Islamabad, JAN 11: /DNA/ – The Investiture Ceremony of newly elected College Council 2022-23 was conducted at IMCG, F-6/2.

Respected Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani ,worthy Vice-Principals Madam Kaneez Fatima, Madam Saleha Tabassum , Head Mistress Madam Shazia Rabnawaz all the teaching faculty and students attended the ceremony.

Principal Madam Aaliya congratulated the newly elected Council. In her address, Madam Principal, highlighted the role of Student Council in organizing the Inter-House and Inter-Collegiate competitions and the performance of participants. While advising the students, the Principal said that they must follow the golden principles of regularity, punctuality and discipline. She also shared her gratitude to the faculty for showing their tireless efforts to provide quality education to the students.

After that the newly elected President Ms.Syeda Zahra Fatima, Ms. Zainab Zia Vice President, Ms. Sidra Tehreem General Secretary Ms. Sundas Mushtaq Joint Secretary and Ms.Tasmiyah Tahir Treasurer took their oath . After the Oath of the main council, Secretaries of College Societies , Ms. Aakifa Javed, Rutaba Abbasi,Misbah,Sana Khan,Zainab Kamran,Laiba Gul,Sundus Jahangir,Ayesha Waheed,Eman Gul, Nimra Naz,Aneesa sohrab,Hooria Mamoon,Zainab Saud and Ayesha Saeed of English, Urdu ,Sports,Dramatics, Singing, Pakistan studies,Islamiat,

Computer science, Fine Arts,Photographic, civics respectively took oath and received their Medals and Sashes from the respected Principal Prof. Aliya Durrani.

The new President of students Council Ms.Syeda Zahra Fatima, in her address expressed her thanks to the teachers and students for showing their trust in her and made sure that she and her team would do their level best to come up to the expectations of everyone by the help of Allah .

Miss Fozia Rubab presented the college anthem.