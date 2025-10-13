Oath-taking of KP CM should not be delayed

DNA

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Monday warned that the oath-taking of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister-elect Sohail Afridi should not be delayed beyond October 14 (tomorrow).

The PTI secretary general made the remarks when he, along with other PTI leaders, arrived at the Peshawar High Court to submit a petition seeking the oath-taking of the newly elected KP CM.

PTI’s Afridi, earlier in the day, was elected as the new chief executive of the province despite the opposition’s boycott of the process. He will replace Ali Amin Gandapur as the KP chief minister.

The election of the new KP CM remains shrouded in controversy after Governor Faisal Karim Kundi rejected outgoing CM Gandapur’s resignation, citing objections over the signature’s authenticity.

Gandapur stepped down from the key office last week on the directives of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan on October 8.

Talking to journalists outside the Peshawar High Court, Raja said, “It is necessary to administer the oath to the KP CM-elect. Taking the oath cannot be delayed.”

He said that KP Governor Kundi should have been in the province to administer the oath to the new chief executive.

“Under the constitution, the chief justice can nominate anyone to administer the oath,” he added.