NZ suspends entry from India due to high COVID cases
WELLINGTON: New Zealand has temporarily suspended entry for all travelers from India for about two weeks following a high number of positive coronavirus cases.
In a news conference in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said decision is taken after country recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border of which 17 were from India.
