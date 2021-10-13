NZ Foreign Minister lauds Pakistan’s role in safe evacuation of their nationals from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, OCT 13 /DNA/ – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a video call from the Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Hon Ms.Nanaia Mahuta.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed the whole range of issues concerning bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi while appreciating the steady progress in multi-dimensional bilateral relations over the years based on mutual trust and understanding, renewed strong desire and commitment to consolidate and further enhance cooperation in diverse fields in line with shared objectives of peace and development.

Both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in Anti Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) domains. The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s high-level political commitment to bring Pakistan’s AML/CFT regime to international standards and highlighted the sustained efforts made including unprecedented actions taken by Pakistan in this area during last three years.

On New Zealand Cricket Board’s last-minute decision to cancel the Pakistan tour, Pakistan expected New Zealand to share the information that led to that decision to call off the tour. The Foreign Minister conveyed that it disappointed millions of cricket lovers. The Foreign Minister also suggested that New Zealand Cricket Board may consider and indicate another opportunity for the Pakistan tour.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also highlighted the ongoing gross human rights violations committed by Indian Security Forces in the IIOJK and underscored the need for the international community to help address the serious situation and facilitate a peaceful resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart on Pakistan’s constructive role in support of efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He underscored the importance of inclusive political settlement, need for the international community to positively engage with Afghanistan, and provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance.

Foreign Minister Mahuta conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan’s facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

Expressing satisfaction at the current level of engagement, the two Foreign Ministers agreed on further enhancing high-level interactions. Foreign Minister Mahuta invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit New Zealand at the earliest opportunity.