NZ cancels Pak tour unilaterally

Afzal Javed/DNA

RAWALPINDI: The New Zealand cricket team has cancelled its tour of Pakistan Friday after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of a “security alert”, a statement issued by the board confirmed.

“Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series,” reads the press release.

“Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team,” it added.

The PCB said that the security officials who travelled with the New Zealand team were satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.

“PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal,” stated the PCB.

Shortly after New Zealand pulled out of the Pakistan cricket series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it would determine in the next 24-48 hours whether it will proceed with the tour or not.

England’s men and women teams are due to play two T20s in Rawalpindi on October 13 and 14. The women’s team are also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan on October 17, 19 and 21.

“We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour due to a security alert,” said an ECB spokesperson.

“We are liaising with our security team who are on the ground in Pakistan to fully understand the situation. The ECB Board will then decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our planned tour should proceed.”