NUTECH will play its role in the remodeling of disaster management

As part of raising greater user-based, area-specific comprehension of national preparedness and response, amongst all localized communities and responders, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)research branch, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has planned a series of interactive workshops and seminars. In this regard, NIDM organized a two-days Workshop on “Local Needs Gap Analysis and Framework of Recommended National Preparedness and Response” at the National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad from 8-9 March 2023. This workshop aimed at strengthening coordination & collaboration across the disaster management cycle with a focus on disaster risk reduction for combating the vulnerabilities of natural hazards. It also discussed the key identified areas pertaining to the implementation of climate resilience and adaptation in Pakistan bylinking up with universities for collaborative R&D to garner global sponsorships for evolving site-specific innovative solutions in all aspects of Disaster Management.This two-day workshop was attended by representatives from academia, local communities, NGOs, local disaster management authority representatives, provincial departments, and NUTECH faculty/students.

Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony of the training workshop, Rector NUTECH Lt Gen (Retd) Moazzam Ejaz acknowledged NDMA’s role and plan in National Preparedness and Response.Moreover, he urged the participants and officials from Federal and Provincial Government Departments to take full benefit of the platform to develop their understanding of adoptingan all-inclusive approach to disaster risk reduction and management for the vulnerable segments of society. Rector NUTECH appreciated the determination of NDMA to synergize efforts and organize dialogue with academia and relevant stakeholders for active participation in the remodeling of disaster management in Pakistan. He remarked that NUTECH would be a key partner with NDMA in initiating national discourse for identifying lacunae through lessons learned during Floods 2022 and earmarking research areas to find out indigenous solutions for better disaster management in the country.Chairman NDMA said that building the resilience of communities through an all-inclusive, participatory approach is key to effectively managing disaster risk.Chairman NDMA discussed the contours of Remodeled National Preparedness and Response System. He highlighted that the digitally updated National Emergencies & Operations Center (NEOC) would collaborate data for an early warning system, generating alerts & consequently AI-baseddecision-making for proactive management of disasters or emergencies in Pakistan. Representatives from Academia also drew attention to various issues related to disaster mitigation & compounding approaches, disaster management policy-making and collaboration through R&D projects. During the workshop, participants took an active part in the question-answer session. In the end, Rector NUTECH acknowledged and hope that recommendations from this workshop would be taken into the fold of Remodeled framework for the National Preparedness & Response system by NDMA, and NUTECH will support and play its imperative role with NDMA, Insha’Allah.