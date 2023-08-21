NUST Rector, Azerbaijani Ambassador hold productive meeting
ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 /DNA/ – A productive meeting between Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), and Khazar Farhadov Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Islamabad.
During the meeting, they focused on fostering academic collaboration. The discussions aimed to establish robust partnerships between NUST and relevant universities in Azerbaijan, the meeting emphasized the shared commitment to educational excellence and cross-border cooperation.
« Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector (Previous News)
(Next News) India announce squad for 2023 Asia Cup »
Related News
NUST Rector, Azerbaijani Ambassador hold productive meeting
ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 /DNA/ – A productive meeting between Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector of theRead More
Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan from Sept 20
ISLAMABAD, AUG 16 /DNA/ – The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) launches regular flightsRead More
Comments are Closed