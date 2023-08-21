NUST Rector, Azerbaijani Ambassador hold productive meeting

ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 /DNA/ – A productive meeting between Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), and Khazar Farhadov Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Islamabad.



During the meeting, they focused on fostering academic collaboration. The discussions aimed to establish robust partnerships between NUST and relevant universities in Azerbaijan, the meeting emphasized the shared commitment to educational excellence and cross-border cooperation.