NUML seminar marks Youm-e-Azaadi, Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq

ISLAMABAD, AUG 12 /DNA/ – The Department of Arts and Humanities, National University of Modern Languages (NUML), organised a one-day seminar to mark Youm-e-Azaadi (Independence Day) and Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq. The event featured national songs, recitations of Allama Iqbal’s poetry, and inspiring speeches by Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, renowned columnist, scholar and Chairman National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA), Dr. Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem, and Rector NUML, Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani, HI (M).

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Prof Dr. Arshad Mahmood in his welcome address, emphasized the responsibility of safeguarding the country’s independence and striving for national progress. He highlighted that Marka-e-Haq proved that wars are not won by weapons alone but through faith and passion.

Chief Guest, Dr. Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem reflected on the significance of the day, noting Pakistan’s immense regional value and its foundational spirit built on the dedication of its youth. He stressed that Pakistan is not an outcome of mere circumstances but the result of determination and sacrifice. Linking the day’s celebration with the perspective of Marka-e-Haq, he urged the nation to stand firm, embrace self-accountability, and avoid the culture of blame and unrest. He reminded that Pakistan is a blessing to be respected and valued, adding that progress requires patience and resilience in the face of challenges.

Rector NUML, Maj Gen Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI(M) delivered a thoughtful and inspiring speech, describing Pakistan as a divine blessing, achieved during Ramadan, on the night of Shab-e-Qadr; an event of great spiritual significance. He recalled the sacrifices of the forefathers and the courage of the armed forces in achieving the victory of Marka-e-Haq despite the adversary’s far greater military resources. Stressing that Pakistan has abundant resources and potential, he called upon citizens to work with dedication to elevate the country to new heights of glory, reminding that “we are nothing without Pakistan.”

The seminar concluded with a renewed pledge by participants to uphold the spirit of independence, honouror the sacrifices of the past, and strive collectively for the nation’s prosperity and dignity.