NUML, Russian Embassy Advance Strategic Partnership in Language Education & Cultural Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 /DNA/ – Russian Ambassador Albert Khorev visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) today and called on Rector NUML, Maj Gen (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, HI (M). The meeting marked a significant step toward strengthening long-term and short-term collaboration in Russian language education, academic exchange, and cultural promotion.

During the discussion, both sides explored an ambitious long-term vision to introduce the Russian language from early schooling up to Class XII. Under this initiative, qualified Russian teachers, supported by the Russian Federation, would teach in Pakistan to build strong linguistic foundations and deepen cultural understanding among students.

In the short term, the focus remained on enhancing Russian language education for students of Classes XI and XII. This initiative aims to prepare Pakistani students for higher education opportunities in Russia, including scholarships, academic placements, and smooth admission pathways.

The Rector emphasized NUML’s strong commitment to promoting the Russian language and culture, noting that with its extensive student body and specialized expertise in foreign languages, NUML is fully equipped to expand Russian language teaching, provided that qualified Russian instructors are made available. He added that students could complete undergraduate studies in Pakistan and later pursue advanced degrees in Russia, ensuring a secure and well-guided academic transition.

Following the meeting, both sides signed an Act of Acceptance of books and printed materials. This gesture reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the Russian Embassy and NUML, reflecting a shared commitment to cultural dialogue and academic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Under the agreement, the Embassy formally transferred, and NUML accepted, a collection of books and printed resources.