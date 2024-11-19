NUML literature fest showcases Pakistan’s rich culture and artistic spirit

ISLAMABAD, NOV 19 /DNA/ – The English Literary Society (ELS) of the National University of Modern Languages hosted the annual Literature Fest 2024; full of vim and vigour, celebrating Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and literary brilliance. The event brought together students, faculty, and distinguished guests for a colourful display of creativity, unity, and patriotism, leaving an ineradicable impression on all attendees.

At the outset, Dr. Muntazar Mehdi, Head of the English Department, welcomed the audience, emphasizing the importance of literature and culture in shaping identities. “Through events like the NUML Literature Fest, we aim to reconnect our students with their roots, noting that such efforts play a vital role in promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage”.

The event was attended by Pro-RectorAcademics, Dr Safeer Awan, Head of English Department Dr. Muntazar Mehdi along with a renowned literary critic, short-story and fiction writer Muhammad Hameed Shahid (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) as a Chief Guest; the festival celebrated the unfaltering spirit of Pakistan’s traditions and literature. They hailed NUML’s commitment to preserving cultural identity in a fast-changing world. “In today’s era, where it is increasingly difficult for individuals to remain connected to their cultural values, NUML has always taken steps to keep our traditions’ essence alive. This initiative has stirred up love and pride for Pakistan’s culture in the hearts of every individual,” remarked Muhammad Hameed Shahid.

The festival was a kaleidoscope of events including soulful recitations of Hamad and Qalam-e-Iqbal, a lively Rabab performance, and a thought-provoking theatrical act, “Nightingale and the Rose”. The vivacious Bait Bazi competition and cultural poetry performances added a lively charm to the event, showcasing the cultural heritage of all the provinces, while modern elements such as beatboxing and comic literary news showcased the versatility and creativity of NUML’s students.

The aesthetics of the festival were equally captivating, with the art corner displaying vibrant and imaginative works by students. The enthusiastic applause, lighting, and cheers from the audience resonated throughout the performances, reflecting their engagement and pride in the cultural showcase.

The NUML Literature Fest 2024 emphasized the importance of reconnecting with cultural values while fostering artistic expression. Each activity symbolized a different facet of Pakistan’s heritage, from the poetic depth of Ghazals to the dynamic energy of beatboxing. These performances not only marked the diversity of Pakistan’s culture but also inspired the students to carry forward this legacy with pride and creativity.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Hameed Shahid highlighted the festival’s significance: “This event is more than a celebration; it is a call to remember who we are and where we come from. Through literature and arts, we can keep our culture alive and inspire the next generation to contribute to Pakistan’s vibrant identity.” He commended the performances presented by the students, adding that such events help to keep the youth aware of their rich traditions.

The festival concluded with souvenir presentations and a group photo.