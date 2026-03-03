NUML explores academic collaboration with the Maldives

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 3: Mohamed Thoha, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on the Rector NUML.

During the meeting, the Rector underscored the importance of strengthening academic and cultural ties between Pakistan and the Maldives. He briefed the visiting dignitary on NUML’s academic profile, highlighting its strong focus on modern languages alongside expanding programs in computing and other emerging disciplines.

The High Commissioner appreciated NUML’s contribution to higher education and its role in promoting linguistic and cultural understanding. The Rector shared that NUML offers student exchange opportunities, remains among the most affordable public-sector universities in Pakistan, and can design customized academic programs, including scholarship options for Maldivian students. The High Commissioner welcomed the initiative and noted strong interest from Maldivian students in language and IT-related programs.

Given the Maldives’ tourism-driven economy, the Rector emphasized the importance of language proficiency and proposed the launch of synchronized (live interactive) online language programs as an initial step. The proposal was well received by the High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner invited the Rector and NUML’s senior management to visit the Maldives to further explore institutional partnerships. The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with mutual interest in advancing cooperation in language education, computing programs, customized academic offerings, and student exchanges.