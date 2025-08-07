NUML and PNRA Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic and Research Collaboration

ISLAMABAD; AUG 7 (DNA): The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) have entered into a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering collaboration in professional development, training, research, and academic exchange.

The signing ceremony was held at NUML’s Islamabad campus. The MoU was signed by Brigadier Shahzad Munir, Director General NUML, and Mr. Muhammad Waqas Sherani, Director General ICHR at PNRA. The ceremony was graced by the presence of Major General (R) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, HI (M), Rector NUML, along with senior officials from both institutions.

Under this MoU, NUML and PNRA have agreed to collaborate in several key areas of mutual interest. Both institutions will share professional and intellectual resources to enhance academic and regulatory capacities. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of each organisation to support institutional development and capacity-building efforts.

The MoU also emphasises cooperation in developing and refining the content of specialised training courses, ensuring that the curricula meet contemporary professional and industry standards. Furthermore, PNRA officials will be given the opportunity to enrol in a wide range of language courses offered by NUML, helping them enhance their communication skills in various international and regional languages.

In addition, the agreement facilitates PNRA’s participation in the training programs conducted by NUML’s Executive Development Centre (EDC), which are designed to strengthen leadership, management, and strategic skills. The MoU also opens up internship opportunities for NUML students at PNRA, allowing them to gain practical experience in a dynamic and high-impact regulatory environment.

On the occasion, Rector NUML emphasised the importance of academia-regulator linkages for national progress and capacity building. He stated that the partnership reflects NUML’s commitment to expanding its academic and professional horizons through meaningful collaborations.

The MoU is expected to pave the way for long-term academic enrichment, knowledge exchange, and professional growth for students, faculty members, and officials from both NUML and PNRA.