Saturday, February 18, 2023
Nuclear escalation with Iran must be avoided – German foreign minister

| February 18, 2023

BERLIN, FEB 18: Germany’s foreign minister said on Saturday that a nuclear escalation with Iran must be avoided.

“A nuclear escalation must be prevented. That is the focus of our diplomatic efforts,” she told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.

Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers have been at a stalemate since September.

