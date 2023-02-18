Nuclear escalation with Iran must be avoided – German foreign minister
BERLIN, FEB 18: Germany’s foreign minister said on Saturday that a nuclear escalation with Iran must be avoided.
“A nuclear escalation must be prevented. That is the focus of our diplomatic efforts,” she told reporters at the Munich Security Conference.
Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers have been at a stalemate since September.
« Attock district police officials reshuffled (Previous News)
(Next News) DC Attock for accelerating cleanliness drive in the city »
Related News
Gas leakage explosion in Attock
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK (FEB-18): Gas leakage explosion left seven persons including four womenRead More
Attock police arrest four gamblers
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN ATTOCK (FEB-18): Attock police booked four gamblers along with recovery ofRead More
Comments are Closed