NPO to organize webinar on ‘Performance Management’

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 (DNA) — The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on “Performance Management” on October 25 (Friday).Performance management is a process by which an agency involves it employees in improving organizational effectiveness in the accomplishment of agency mission and goal, said the NPO document shared here.

The workshop will provide information about the core elements, principles and benefits of an effective performance management framework, the cycle and purpose of the annual performance review, organization’s performance appraisal process, why, when, and how to provide feedback, linking performance management with employees’ training and development, and raters errors.

The objective of the workshop includes developing clear role definitions, expectations and goals, increasing employee engagement, developing managerial leadership and coaching skills, boosting productivity through improved performance, and developing a performance reward program.

The webinar is designed for senior management, middle management, tea, leaders and supervisors. —DNA