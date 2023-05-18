Norwegian Constitution Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Norway Per Albert Ilsaas speaking at the Norwegian Constitution Day reception held at the Norwegian residence. A large number of guests hailing from various walks of life attended the reception. Ambassador Ilsaas talked about bilateral and multilateral relations. He particularly talked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and termed it unwarranted. He said the Russian war against Ukraine is a threat to international peace, security and law. The Ambassador said that in December they will be marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between Norway and Pakistan. He said the event shall be celebrated in a befitting manner. =DNA