Norwegian Ambassador commends PRCS’ humanitarian efforts

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA/: The Norwegian Ambassador in Pakistan Mr. Per Albert Ilsaas met with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek at the PRCS National Headquarters. The Head of Development Cooperation for Norwegian Embassy in Pakistan Ms Anja Myrtveit, Global Grants and Partnership Advisor of Norwegian Red Cross for Asia Pacific region Ms Sofia Janjua and the Head of Delegation NorCross Pakistan Dr Ulugbek Aminov were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the Mrs Farzhana Naek apprised the Ambassador on the NorCross-supported programmes currently being implemented across Pakistan and highlighting their impact in strengthening community resilience and addressing humanitarian needs since last more than 20 years. She also briefed the Ambassador on her recent visit to Norway, during which she met with the leadership of the Norwegian Red Cross, the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), and members of the Pakistani diaspora in Norway, emphasizing opportunities for enhanced collaboration and support for humanitarian initiatives in Pakistan. Highlighting PRCS priorities, the Chairperson PRCS also emphasized the need to prioritize programme interventions in far-flung and underserved regions of Pakistan, where humanitarian needs remain acute.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ilsaas emphasised the crucial role of humanitarian service, expressing a shared dedication to advancing such efforts in Pakistan. He also appreciated the humanitarian services of PRCS and reaffirmed Norway’s continued support through the Norwegian Red Cross in Pakistan. He stated that the Embassy of Norway in Pakistan looks forward to supporting PRCS programmes and is keen to expand cooperation to reach vulnerable and marginalized communities across the country.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening humanitarian partnership and cooperation to better serve vulnerable communities across Pakistan.The Ambassador also penned his remarks in the PRCS Visitors’ Book, acknowledging the valuable humanitarian role of PRCS and reaffirming Norway’s commitment to continued collaboration.