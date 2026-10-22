Norway’s sovereign wealth fund slips to $30 billion loss: Here’s what went wrong

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the largest in the world, reported a loss of 278 billion kroner ($29.7 billion) in the third quarter, as rising interest rates hammered its bond holdings.

Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the $2,3 trillion fund, said the accounting return for the period was a negative 0.5%. Its fixed-income portfolio, which accounts for 25.8% of overall holdings, delivered a negative return of 3.5%, driven by a global bond market rout as major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, raised rates amid mounting inflation and government debt concerns.

Deputy CEO Troud Grande said in a statement: “The fund’s return was close to flat, ending slightly negative as rising interest rates led to weaker results on our fixed-income investments.”

In simple terms, when new bonds are issued at higher interest rates, older bonds paying less become less attractive, so their market value drops. This is exactly what happened in this quarter. Major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, raised rates amid mounting inflation and concerns about government debt levels, setting off a global bond market rout.

The fund, established in 1998 to invest in Norway’s oil revenues, owns an average of 1.5% of all listed companies globally, making it the world’s largest single investor. Its top holdings include a $65.4 billion stake in Nvidia, as well as a position in Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft. It also invests in real estate and renewable energy infrastructure, which returned 0.4% and 7.5%, respectively.