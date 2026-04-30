Normal passport delivery time reduced to 14 days

ISLAMABAD, APR 30: In a high-level meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry, the government approved major reforms aimed at improving public convenience in the passport issuance system on Thursday.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that the delivery period for normal passports, previously 21 days, has now been reduced to 14 days. He said the move is part of a broader effort to modernize and streamline passport services across the country.



Naqvi further stated that a fully cashless system will be implemented in all passport offices, eliminating cash payments entirely.

He assigned a 15-day deadline for the complete transition to this system. “Ending cash payments will eradicate the agent mafia and provide greater ease to citizens,” he added.



The meeting also reviewed progress on the proposed Business Passport category, with the interior minister directing officials to finalize its issuance mechanism at the earliest.

Additionally, the government decided to make the home-delivery system for passports more efficient, ensuring doorstep delivery becomes smoother and more accessible.



Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the establishment of a dedicated Passport Authority is essential for strengthening the passport system and enhancing public service delivery.

During the briefing, officials confirmed that normal passports—which previously required 21 days for delivery—will now be issued within 14 days.



The meeting was attended by the Interior Secretary, the Director General of the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, and other relevant officials.