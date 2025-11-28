Noor Zaman wins CAS-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD, NOV 28 /DNA/ – Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Serena Hotels, organized the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad from 24 – 28 November, 2025. Apart from 07 Pakistanis, a group of 17 world ranking players from Czech Republic, Egypt, Hong Kong China, Japan, Malaysia and Switzerland participated. It is highlighted that Serena Hotels, under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative, is committed to using sports to build bridges between nations and communities. Sporting events like squash championship, highlight their dedication to promoting athletic excellence and positioning Pakistan as a prominent venue for world-class sporting events.

The Final of CAS-Serena Hotels International-25 was played today (28 Nov-25) between Mr Muhammad Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman from Pakistan, followed by the Closing Ceremony. Air Marshal Kazim Hammad, President Pakistan Squash Federation graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and presented trophies and souvenirs. Air Vice Marshal Sohail Akbar, Senior Vice President PSF along with Mr Fahim Inam, Chief Operating Officer Serena Hotels, Squash Legend Mr Qamar Zaman, VP PSF Dr Riaz Khan, President Sindh SA Mr Adnan Asad and a number of players, officials and squash lovers were also present during the ceremony.

World No 43 Noor Zaman won the Championship Title by beating World No 101 Mr Muhammad Hamza Khan with a game score of 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 and 11-8.