Non-bailable arrest warrant issued for Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 4: The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an arms and liquor recovery case.

The warrant was issued after Gandapur’s application for exemption from attendance on medical grounds was rejected by the court.

Civil Judge Shaista Khan Kundi, who presided over the case, ordered the Bhara Kahu station house officer (SHO) to arrest and produce Gandapur in court by tomorrow.

“Where is the accused? The case has been called thrice since the morning, but he did not appear,” Judge Kundi asked.

Assistant lawyer Fatehullah Barki told the court there is a flood situation in Peshawar. Gandapur’s lawyer Zahoorul Hasan said the CM’s medical report will be submitted, as he is unwell.

“One lawyer is saying there is a flood, the other is saying that the health is not good. You were given relief last time as well,” the judge remarked.

She further remarked that according to a decision of the Supreme Court, if a case is in the final stages, it should not go towards acquittal. “A statement is not being recorded for the eighth time, and then they say there was no fair trial,” she stated.

The lawyer argued this was injustice, as the suspect was a chief minister and his counsel was present in court, yet strict orders are being given. “If there is nothing in the case, then be brave and face the court,” Judge Kundi remarked.

The judge expelled the media representatives from court, and the hearing was adjourned till tomorrow.

In October 2016, the Islamabad police claimed to have recovered five Kalashnikov assault rifles, a pistol, six magazines, a bulletproof vest, alcohol and tear gas from the vehicle of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader outside Bani Gala.

The PTI leader had rejected the police’s allegations, and maintained that he was traveling with two licensed Kalashnikov rifles, and that the arms license was in the vehicle.

In a related development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad also held a hearing regarding Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application. Special Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the session, where a medical certificate was submitted on behalf of Gandapur, citing illness as the reason for his absence.

During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas questioned why Gandapur did not appear in court despite having previously requested time for his appearance. In response, Gandapur’s lawyer, Raja Zahoorul Hasan, explained that the chief minister is currently unwell.

He explained that Gandapur had been on a provincial visit during which he slipped and injured his leg, leading to pain and a doctor’s recommendation for a week of rest.

The ATC adjourned the hearing of Gandapur’s pre-arrest bail application until September 21, providing temporary relief.