Nomination papers scrutiny underway
KARACHI, DEC 29 (DNA) — The process of checking the nomination papers for the women and minorities reserved seats for the general elections 2024 was continued at the Provincial Election Commissioner Office here on Friday.
According to a ECP Sindh spokesman, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah, who is also the Returning Officer for reserved seats (Women and Minority) had been checking the nomination papers. — DNA
