No visa restrictions for Pakistanis in UAE

Top diplomat’s clarification comes after reports of visa-related issues being faced by residents of Sindh province

DNA

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consul General Dr Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi has said there are no visa restrictions for Pakistanis in the gulf nation.

The consul general’s clarification came on Monday after reports of issues being faced by residents of the Sindh province with regards to acquiring visas to visit the UAE.

In a video, the top diplomat said: “All facilities are being provided to Pakistani businessmen, real workers, and those travelling for medical treatment in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other cities.”

The envoy added that the Gulf nation has strong cultural, religious, and trade relations with Pakistan spanning over 50 years. “The UAE provides 100% facilities to Pakistani brothers and sisters for obtaining visas.”

However, Dr Remeithi said that a special awareness programme is launched for individuals travelling to the UAE at the Karachi Consulate, stressing that those going to the UAE are advised to avoid carrying prohibited items and pack their luggage themselves to avoid difficulties.

“The UAE will launch a new programme for the business community on both sides within a few days,” he announced.

Under the programme, he further said, the UAE consulate would provide aspiring travellers with comprehensive facilities if they want to go to the country for business or intend to bring UAE companies to Pakistan.