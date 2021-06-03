No salary for Sindh govt employees refusing COVID-19 vaccination

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to stop the salaries of government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

During the coronavirus Task Force meeting held under the chair of the chief minister, the coronavirus situation in the province was discussed and the overall statistics of vaccination in the province were also reviewed.

CM Murad said salaries of unvaccinated Sindh government employees should not be released if they did not get the coronavirus vaccination and issued directives to the finance ministry in this regard.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 1,550,553 people have been vaccinated in the province so far, while 1,121,000 people have received the first dose and 429,000 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The meeting was briefed that 78,799 people were vaccinated in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, more than 79.53 million people have been vaccinated across the country so far. The national coronavirus monitoring body has set a target of vaccinating 70 million people in the country this year.