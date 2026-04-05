No Pressure for FIFA Series: Maria Khan

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan Women’s National Team captain Maria Khan has boldly declared that the pressure will be on hosts Ivory Coast as Pakistan prepares for its historic participation in the FIFA Series.

Speaking at a press conference, Maria Khan expressed confidence in the squad’s unity and growing strength.

“We are one team — from players to staff and management. Everyone is working towards the same goal,” she said.

Unfazed by higher-ranked opposition, Khan made it clear that Pakistan is ready for the challenge.

“Playing strong teams is not new for us. We’ve gained experience and improved as a unit. The pressure is on Ivory Coast, not on us.” She also highlighted the team’s progress, noting that several players are now coming from professional leagues to represent Pakistan during FIFA windows — a strong sign of development in women’s football.

Reflecting on her journey, Khan said her most memorable moment remains her debut for Pakistan in 2022.

“Hearing the national anthem while representing Pakistan is a feeling like no other.”

Mejzgaan Orakzai, Director of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Women’s Department, credited PFF President Mohsen Gilani for making this participation possible.

“This opportunity is the result of strong leadership and collective efforts,” she said, adding that competing against teams from different confederations will provide vital international exposure.

She also emphasized that the all-women PFF department is working to develop opportunities not just for players, but also for female coaches, referees, and administrators.

Head Coach Adeel Rizki termed the current lineup one of the strongest squads Pakistan has assembled.

“Our preparation has been solid, and we are ready to compete at the highest level,” he said. He reiterated that team selection is purely merit-based.