No plan of NSA meeting with Indian counterpart on sidelines of SCO meeting
ISLAMABAD, June 19 (DNA): National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf
is going to Dushanbe on Sunday to participate in the 16th meeting of the
Secretaries of the Security Council of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization (SCO) member states being held on 22-23 June 2021.
During the visit, the National Security Advisor (NSA) will participate
in the joint session of the National Security Advisors of the member
states and also sign the Protocol of the Sixteenth Meeting of the
Security Council Secretaries, official source in the National Security
Division said in a media interview.
Last year, the meeting was held virtually in which India had walked out
on Dr. Yusuf’s refusal to remove Pakistan’s political map from his
background.
During the visit, Dr. Yusuf may also meet with his counterparts from
Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and
China to discuss matters of mutual interest.
The office of the NSA has confirmed that Dr. Yusuf will not be meeting
his Indian counterpart who will also be attending the SCO summit.
It may be remembered that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already
reiterated that Pakistan’s stance that there will be no dialogue with
India till it revisits its illegal and unilateral action of August 5.
There is speculation that the Afghan NSA, Hamdullah Mohib will also be
in Dushanbe. Afghanistan is an Observer of the SCO but is not invited to
the meeting.
“Mohib who has recently made multiple baseless accusations against
Pakistan. Pakistan has responded formally, accusing him of undermining
progress towards peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan has reportedly stopped
engaging with him,” an official said.
It is therefore not surprising that no meeting is expected between the
Pakistani and Afghan NSAs in Dushanbe either.
The upcoming SCO meeting is especially important as Prime Minister Imran
Khan is expected to visit Dushanbe for the SCO Heads of State Council
meeting later this year.
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon already visited Pakistan on 2-3
June 2021 and met with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran
Khan.
It may be mentioned here that established on 15 June 2001, this year was
also the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the SCO. China,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, the republic of Tajikistan and the Republic
of Uzbekistan are the founding members of the organization. Pakistan
joined SCO in 2017.
===
