No Pakistani can breathe sigh of relief until Kashmiris get the right: Bilawal
ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (DNA): Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party
(PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Kashmir is the
Jagular vein of Pakistan and no Pakistani can breathe a sigh of relief
until Kashmiris get the right to self-determination.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the PPP chairman on the Kashmir
Solidarity Day said that the moral, political, moral and diplomatic
support will continue for the Kashmiri people from Pakistan against the
Indian atrocities and serious violations of human rights in Indian
Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
He said that the day the international community moves forward to abide
by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council regarding the
occupied valley, will be the day of victory for Kashmiris.
The foreign minister said that peace and development in the region were
suffering from instability for the past seven decades due to the Kashmir
issue, for which the people have been paying the price in the form of
poverty and backwardness.
Mr. Zardari said that in the form of Modi government, India’s war frenzy
has now crossed all limits, the first target of which is Indian
minorities, especially Muslims adding that his Party was founded on the
Kashmir issue, whose founder Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,
had stated that I cannot make a mistake even in my sleep on the issue
and we are ready to fight for a thousand years for Kashmir.
He said that martyred former PM Benazir Bhutto had decided to observe
Kashmir Solidarity Day on the national level on February 5 every year to
express solidarity with the people of the occupied valley during her
tenure and today, due to this initiative, Pakistanis all over the world
are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day and humanist people and
organizations support Kashmiris and condemn Indian oppression.
He said that President Asif Ali Zardari had not only raised the slogan
of Pakistan Khappay but he has also been raising the slogan of Kashmir
Khappay.
The PPP chairman saluted the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during
the struggle for self-determination in the Indian Illegally Occupied
Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for seven decades and the Kashmiris who
resisted Indian oppression adding that their sacrifices will not go in
vain. The time has come for the struggle of the Kashmiri people to bear
fruit, he added.
