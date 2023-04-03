No Pak-Israel ties until Palestinians get separate homeland: PM

ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, rubbishing the social media propaganda, categorically ruled out any possibility of the relationship between Pakistan and Israel until the people of Palestine get their due right of a separate homeland.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he resolved that Pakistan would not deviate from its principled position of having no ties with Israel until the Palestinians get their legitimate right.

He was referring to the social media posts mentioning any trade activity by a Pakistani Jew with Israel.