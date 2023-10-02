No opening ceremony for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: Indian media

Ahmedabad, OCT 2: Indian media on Monday reported that the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to begin on October 5 at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad will not have an opening ceremony.

Cricket fans were waiting to see the opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4.

However, it seems now that the event has been cancelled for unspecified reasons.

This grand event was to follow captains’ day when all 10 team captains had to be in attendance. However, Indian media has reported that captains’ day will take place as scheduled.

This is a departure from the usual tradition of major tournaments.

The tournament will kick off with a match between the finalists of the previous edition, England and New Zealand.

Earlier, it was reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had pulled out all the stops to make the opening ceremony a memorable one.

Bollywood A-listers including Ranveer Singh were set to perform while renowned artists such as Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and legendary Asha Bhosle had to grace the stage with their performances.