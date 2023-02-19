No one will save Imran from arrest if Sanaullah decided: Maryam Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying no one will save the latter from arrest if Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah decided. Addressing a convention in Rawalpindi, Ms Nawaz heaped praise on PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “Nawaz has an old habit of solving all the problems, created by others.” Lashing out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday, she said, “Imran is reluctant to present himself before the court by making excuses for his injury.” She added that the foreign funding case in connection with the deposed premier was based on reality. He reminded the PML-N supporters of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s all-out efforts, saying the premier was trying his level best to take the country out of a quagmire.She praised the PML-N workers, saying, “The PML-N workers have left no stone unturned to show their courage.”