No morning papers on Sept 18 as APNS publications observe Eid Milad un Nabi “P.B.U.H” holiday

KARACHI, SEPT 13 (DNA) – The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that member publications of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will observe one closed holiday on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 on account of Eid Milad un Nabi “P.B.U.H”.

Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 may bring out their editions on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, if they so desire.