No lawful way to oust PTI’s KP govt, says CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR, JUL 2: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday reiterated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) unity and warned that any move to topple the provincial government through constitutional means would not succeed.

“No matter how hard they try, our government cannot be brought down through constitutional means,” Gandapur said. “If anyone thinks they can topple our government, I challenge them — I will quit politics.”

“Anyone who thinks they can create divisions within PTI is mistaken,” CM Gandapur told a press conference as he was flanked by the central leadership of the PTI, following a party meeting in Islamabad.

The KP chief minister claimed that the day’s meeting conveyed a clear message of unity within the party.

“Our authority and this government belong entirely to the PTI founder. Whenever he gives the order, the government can be dissolved,” he said, adding: “You cannot achieve anything constitutionally.”

‘Attack on the judiciary’

Moving forward, he said that the Constitution had been violated and PTI’s mandate had been stolen. Gandapur condemned the 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling it an “attack on the judiciary” and a “blot on Pakistan’s judicial and democratic systems.”

“May 9 was just a pretext — the real target was our party’s founder,” he added, alleging lobbying efforts against PTI and that he was pressured to make statements against the PTI founder while in custody.

Gandapur alleged that he was taken across Pakistan and asked repeatedly to quit PTI. “Our mandate was first stolen, and then our reserved seats were snatched,” he said.

Regarding the Kurram issue, he said it was an inherited problem and the road had remained open for the last four months. “Talk to your neighbours, change your policy. A neighbouring country has defeated global powers, this border is not safe,” he cautioned.

He claimed there was a plan to impose an emergency in KP. “When the PTI founder was out of jail, he spoke about negotiations.”

‘Seats snatched’

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI founder Imran Khan has always called for dialogue.

“We reviewed the letter concerning negotiations with detained leaders. He has always emphasised meaningful dialogue. Anyone eager to bring a no-confidence motion is welcome to try. Every plan will be executed only on the PTI founder’s instructions.”

He said PTI leaders were elected with the founder’s votes and that the goal of today’s meeting was to demonstrate unity. “After these developments, our seats were snatched. References were sent against our MNAs and punishments were imposed. When we requested meetings on KP’s budget, they were denied.”

Barrister Gohar asserted: “We will defend the KP government at all costs. Those wanting to bring a no-confidence motion lack the numbers. PTI’s government stands and will continue. If there are to be negotiations, concrete steps must be taken.”

For his part, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja said that February 8 was historic — people came out in huge numbers.

“This is not a political war but a fight for rights. We will fight the PTI founder’s war and victory will be ours.”

PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram demanded a judicial commission from the Chief Justice to probe the deaths of imprisoned PTI workers. “Many were released after 10 or 11 months in jail — and most came out sick.”

PTI KP President Junaid Akbar said all party leaders from the National Assembly and KP Assembly were present at the meeting. “Despite internal differences, we will act on every order of the PTI founder.”