No hurdles for UN in Afghanistan, says Taliban spokesman

KABUL, APR 12 (DNA) — The United Nations Office in Kabul has issued a statement that the Taliban government has imposed some restrictions on women workers, due to which the United Nations has suspended its activities and has called the Islamic Emirate responsible for all the consequences of the humanitarian situation.

“The Islamic Emirate does not want to create obstacles for the United Nations; rather, it wants to make it clear that this is an internal issue of Afghanistan, which does not create problems for anyone and should be respected by all sides,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Wednesday.

Mujahid said this decision does not mean that there is discrimination, or creates obstacles to the functions of the United Nations; on the contrary, considering the religious and cultural interests, the government is committed to all the rights of our people.

“Unfortunately, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan has been created and continues due to sanctions and pressures and the main responsibility also goes to those who have imposed restrictions on the financial and banking system of Afghanistan as well as travel bans,” the spokesman added.

Mujahid said while considering the needs and the current situation of Afghanistan, it is necessary that the member countries of the United Nations resolve the problem of freezing Afghan assets, banking, travel bans and other restrictions so that Afghanistan can progress in the economic, political and security areas. “Afghans have the capacity to stand on their own feet,” he said. — DNA