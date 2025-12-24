No holiday for federal institutions on Dec 26: Cabinet Division

ISLAMABAD, DEC 24: Despite a local holiday in the federal capital, all federal institutions will remain open on December 26 (Friday).

A spokesperson for the Cabinet Division said there will be no holiday in federal institutions on December 26. The day will be a normal working day for the federal government and all federal offices.

It is pertinent to note that the district administration has declared a local holiday within the limits of Islamabad on Friday, December 26, 2025. A formal notification has been issued with the approval of the District Magistrate, Islamabad.

According to the notification, all government offices within the revenue limits of Islamabad will remain closed on December 26. However, institutions providing essential services are exempt from the holiday. These included the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Capital Development Authority, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines, and hospitals.