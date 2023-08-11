‘No helmet, no petrol’ notification suspended in Lahore

LAHORE, AUG 11 (DNA) — In a major development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended the ‘No helmet, no petrol’ notification issued by the deputy commissioner Lahore. The deputy commissioner in a notification had imposed a ban on the sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets. The petrol pumps were also warned of fines over violation of the orders.

The Lahore High Court after expressing deep concern over the matter struck down the notification of the deputy commissioner. There is no law available that prevents from sale of petrol to motorcyclists without helmets, the LHC bench remarked. The court questioned the validity of such a directive, emphasizing the importance of upholding citizens’ fundamental rights in a just and equitable manner.

Terming the notification against the law, the LHC summoned a response from the deputy commissioner, IG Punjab and the CCPO Lahore. The court’s decision came following its issuance of a formal notice to the federal government and other relevant stakeholders, soliciting their input on the matter. — DNA