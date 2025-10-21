No fuel shortage in the country

DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has categorically denied reports suggesting a fuel shortage in the country, affirming that fuel supply operations remain normal nationwide.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, an OGRA spokesperson clarified that while minor clearance delays had been experienced earlier with imported petroleum products, the situation has since been completely normalized.

“There is no situation of fuel shortage in the country. Some clearance delays were experienced earlier with imported petroleum products; however, the situation is now fully under control,” the spokesperson stated.

The statement further informed that Pakistan State Oil (PSO)’s diesel vessel and WAFI’s petrol vessel have both been cleared, ensuring uninterrupted supply to all parts of the country. “Fuel supply operations across the country remain normal, and business continues as usual,” the spokesman added.

OGRA reassured the public that it is closely monitoring fuel supply and distribution to prevent any disruptions. The authority also urged citizens not to pay heed to unverified news or speculative reports regarding fuel shortages.

The clarification from OGRA comes amid rumors circulating on social media about potential fuel scarcity, which the regulator has dismissed as baseless and misleading.

According to OGRA, sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are available in the country, and all oil marketing companies are maintaining their regular distribution operations.