No change in Pakistan’s policy on trade with India
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Ministry of Commerce manages 57 Trade Missions in 46 countries which includes the post of Minister (Trade and Investment) in New Delhi, India. The Post of Minister (Trade and Investment) in New Delhi exists for more than two decades and has no connection with the operationalization of trade with India or otherwise in the current context. The current cycle for selection of Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) including New Delhi was initiated in December, 2021 and the final recommendations of the Interview Board were sent to Prime Minister’s Office on 01-04-2022 i.e. during previous Government. The present Government has given the final approval on the recommendations of previous Government for selection of 15 TIOs. The appointment of Minister (Trade and Investment) New Delhi, therefore, may not be seen in the context of any relaxation of trade restrictions with India.
Related News
Human Rights minister vows to raise up journalists’ issues before relevant forums
ISLAMABAD, MAY 11: Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada held a meetingRead More
Imran’s mess would require 2-3 years to clean up: Maryam
ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday claimed that the mismanagement of the previousRead More
Comments are Closed