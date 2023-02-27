No Casualty Due To Kite Flying In Hazro: Says DSP Jahangir Joiya
ATTOCK, Feb 27 (DNA): SDPO Hazro Circle DSP Muhammad Jahangir Joiya
has said that according to the strict instructions of the Home
Department of the Government of Punjab, IG Punjab, RPO Rawalpindi and
DPO Attock, there is a complete ban on the sale and purchase of kites,
Hazro circle. There was no loss of life due to the control of kite
flying in the three police stations of Hazro, Rango and Attock Khurd.
Strict action will be taken if any person is caught selling kites and
string or stock is recovered from him.
He expressed these views in a conversation with Media. Chairman of
Chhachh Muhafiz Committee Nisar Ali Khan, SHO Hazro Police Station
Malik Atif Hussain, SHO Attock Khurd Police Station Haji Gulfraz and
SHO Police Station Rangoo Atif Sattar were present on this occasion.
The DSP said that no child’s death due to kite flying was reported in
Hazro, the death of a three-year-old child falling from the roof
should not be linked to kite flying.
DSP Jehangir Joiya said that false rumours are being spread by
miscreants even though the kite flying is fully controlled by the
police and the highest number of arrests for selling kites have also
been made in Hazro circle. He said that Hazro police are active in the
elimination of other crimes as well as this crime.
