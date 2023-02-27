No Casualty Due To Kite Flying In Hazro: Says DSP Jahangir Joiya

ATTOCK, Feb 27 (DNA): SDPO Hazro Circle DSP Muhammad Jahangir Joiya

has said that according to the strict instructions of the Home

Department of the Government of Punjab, IG Punjab, RPO Rawalpindi and

DPO Attock, there is a complete ban on the sale and purchase of kites,

Hazro circle. There was no loss of life due to the control of kite

flying in the three police stations of Hazro, Rango and Attock Khurd.

Strict action will be taken if any person is caught selling kites and

string or stock is recovered from him.

He expressed these views in a conversation with Media. Chairman of

Chhachh Muhafiz Committee Nisar Ali Khan, SHO Hazro Police Station

Malik Atif Hussain, SHO Attock Khurd Police Station Haji Gulfraz and

SHO Police Station Rangoo Atif Sattar were present on this occasion.

The DSP said that no child’s death due to kite flying was reported in

Hazro, the death of a three-year-old child falling from the roof

should not be linked to kite flying.

DSP Jehangir Joiya said that false rumours are being spread by

miscreants even though the kite flying is fully controlled by the

police and the highest number of arrests for selling kites have also

been made in Hazro circle. He said that Hazro police are active in the

elimination of other crimes as well as this crime.