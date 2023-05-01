Nine tourists killed in Neelum Valley jeep accident

MUZAFFARABAD, May 01 (DNA): At least nine people were killed in a

tourist vehicle accident in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley area.

According to details, on the way back from Tao Butt last night at Grace

Valley in the upper area of the Neelam district, a jeep went out of

control and fell into the Neelam River.

As soon as the accident was reported police, locals and army reached the

spot. The rescue teams recovered the dead body of a tourist while five

injured including the driver were shifted to the hospital.

According to Police, the jeep went out of control and fell into the

middle of the Neelum River, due to which nine tourists died. Rescue

activities are underway to search for the tourists.

However, the administration said that now there was no chance of their

survival. According to the police, the injured included two local people

and three tourists, while the body of one tourist was shifted to the

Muzaffarabad military hospital.

The victims of the accident include Ghulam Mir, Moeen, Hasnain Shahzad,

Shah Nawaz, Waleed Abrar, Hasan Safdar, Zain Safdar, Bilal Maqbool,

Azhar Ashraf, Rahim Khan, Raheel. It is said that victims belong to the

same family of Lahore.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the

death of tourists in a traffic accident in Neelum Valley.

In a message, he expressed sympathy with the bereaved families. He said

he was deeply grieved by the loss of precious human lives.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed souls and for patience to

the heirs of the deceased.