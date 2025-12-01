NIMA launches comprehensive South Asia maritime security volume

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 /DNA/ – The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) launched its seminal publication “South Asia Maritime Security Paradigm” at an impressive ceremony held in Islamabad today. The volume brings together comprehensive analyses by leading international and national scholars examining the evolving security landscape of the Indian Ocean Region.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, emphasizing Pakistan’s maritime potential and the imperative of ocean-conscious strategic thinking. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), delivered the keynote address, contextualizing the publication’s strategic significance for regional stability and economic prosperity.

Vice Admiral Dr. Ahmed Saeed (Retd), outgoing President NIMA, outlined the publication’s genesis and the institute’s commitment to advancing Pakistan’s maritime consciousness. Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, incoming President NIMA, expressed gratitude to contributing authors, reviewers, and distinguished guests.

The ceremony was attended by Admiral Aziz Mirza, former Chief of thye Naval Staff as the Guest of Honour, members of the diplomatic corps, senior government officials, academia, think tanks, strategic analysts, and maritime professionals. The publication addresses traditional and non-traditional security threats, technological advancements, climate imperatives, and governance frameworks shaping South Asia’s maritime future with lessons for Pakistan.

This landmark work positions Pakistan’s maritime discourse at the forefront of regional strategic literature, providing essential insights for policymakers and practitioners navigating the complex Indo-Pacific security environment.