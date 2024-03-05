NIMA held an International seminar

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 5: NIMA in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Navy – Sea Power Centre (RMN – SPC), Pakistan Embassy in France, Centre for International Studies (CeSI) Italy, and Institute of Regional Studies held an international hybrid seminar at NIMA Head office, Islamabad. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was the Chief Guest. Asim Iftikhar Ahmed, Pakistan’s Ambassador to France also joined as the Guest of Honor through Zoom.

The main focus of this seminar was to develop an understanding on regional and international perspectives about the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and their challenges in 21st Century. Renowned regional & international scholars shared their insights about this important subject. In opening remarks, President NIMA highlighted the significance of the Indian and Pacific Ocean, its security, related issues, and its effect on maintenance of good order at sea.

Ambassador Masood Khalid articulated China’s viewpoint on emerging challenges in the Indian-Pacific region, while Rear Adm (Retd) Jean Mathieu Rey, Senior Research Fellow FMES, France, presented the European perspective. Mr. Tiziano Marino, Head Asia Pacific Analysis Unit at CeSI, Italy, shared Italy’s insights. Rear Admiral Dato Pahlawan Abd Halim bin Hj Shaari (RMN-SPC) proffered the perspective of ASEAN countries. Rear Admiral Faisal Ali Shah elaborated Pakistan’s thought process, and the seminar was succinctly summarized by President IRS, Amb. Nadeem Riyaz.

In his concluding address by Chief Guest, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed pointed the disruptive behavior of India in the Indian Ocean. Impounding of Pakistani bound commercial cargo, was characterized as a state sponsored piracy.

The event was well-attended by academia, professionals, diplomatic corps, reps of think tanks, subject matter specialists, government officials, faculty members, defense officers, and key maritime stakeholders.