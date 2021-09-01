Nigeria’s Buhari sacks power and farming ministers
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the ministers for power and agriculture, a spokesman said on Wednesday without immediately giving a reason.
Saleh Mamman was replaced as power minister by the minister of state for works, while Mohammed Sabo Nanono was replaced as agriculture minister by his counterpart at the environment ministry, according to Buhari’s spokesman Femi Adesina.
