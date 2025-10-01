Nigerian High Commission visits Int’l Grammar School, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, OCT 1 /DNA/ – International Grammar School (IGS), F-11/4, was honored to host a distinguished gathering of diplomatic and educational leaders on Wednesday, fostering a spirit of international cooperation and community engagement.

The event was graced by the presence of Muhtari B.B. from the Nigerian High Commission in Islamabad, who attended as a representative of the diplomatic community. His participation underscored the strong ties between Pakistan and Nigeria.

Adding significant honor to the occasion was the presence of Aishatu Yushau Mohammed, the spouse of the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian High Commission.

The school community was further privileged to welcome Mrs. B.A. Kureshi, the esteemed Principal of IGS F-11/4, Islamabad. As a pillar of the local educational community, Mrs. Kureshi’s leadership and dedication to academic excellence were central to the event’s success.

The gathering served as a meaningful platform for dialogue and relationship-building between international representatives and local educational leaders, highlighting IGS’s commitment to fostering a global perspective.