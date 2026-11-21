SPORTS NEWS | DIPLOMATIC LEAGUE

Nigeria’s Head of Mission Takes Goalkeeping Role as Both Teams Display Enthusiasm and Sportsmanship

ISLAMABAD, NOV 21 /DNA/ – In an exciting football encounter held in connection with the Diplomatic League, the Nigerian team defeated Media Warriors 7-4, delivering an entertaining performance and showcasing the growing enthusiasm for sports among members of the diplomatic and media communities.

The match witnessed an impressive display of teamwork, competitive spirit and sportsmanship, with both sides putting up a strong fight throughout the game. While Nigeria managed to secure victory by scoring seven goals, Media Warriors also demonstrated determination and attacking strength, finding the net four times.

One of the major highlights of the match was the participation of Nigeria’s Head of Mission, who took on the role of goalkeeper for the Nigerian team. His active involvement added a special dimension to the encounter and reflected the spirit of participation, friendship and camaraderie that the Diplomatic League seeks to promote.

The match provided an opportunity for players from different professional backgrounds to come together beyond their routine responsibilities and engage in healthy sporting competition. Both teams were appreciated for their performances and the positive spirit they brought to the field.

Speaking on the occasion, Mubashir Sanjrani, Tournament Director of the Diplomatic League, lauded the players for their impressive performances, enthusiasm and keen interest in the tournament. He appreciated the commitment shown by both teams and highlighted the importance of sports in strengthening relationships, promoting teamwork and bringing communities closer.

The Diplomatic League tournament is part of an ongoing initiative aimed at encouraging interaction and friendly competition among diplomats, media professionals and other participants through sports.

According to the organisers, the tournament will continue until the holy month of Ramzan, with further matches expected to provide players an opportunity to demonstrate their sporting abilities and strengthen mutual ties.

The organisers expressed satisfaction over the participation and enthusiasm witnessed so far, hoping that the remaining fixtures would maintain the same level of excitement, sportsmanship and friendly competition.

The 7-4 victory gave Nigeria a memorable result, while the spirited performance by Media Warriors ensured that the encounter remained an entertaining contest for everyone involved.