Nicolas Roche calls on Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

RAWALPINDI, SEP 22 /DNA/ – Nicolas Roche, Secretary General for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) of France accompanied by Mr. Jean-Noël Poirier, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff & Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, including regional security, bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains were discussed.

The COAS & CDF reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening of bilateral ties and further enhancing defence and security cooperation.

Mr. Nicolas Roche acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace, stability and reciprocated France’s interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.