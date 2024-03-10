Niaz Support, STEP partner for wider PWD outreach

ISLAMABAD, MAR 10 /DNA/ – Niaz Support, a leading social enterprise providing customised wheelchairs, and Special Talent Exchange Program (STEP), a program dedicated to advancing the human rights of persons with disabilities, are proud to announce a collaborative partnership. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on March 8th, 2024, signifies a shared commitment to expanding outreach and empowering individuals with disabilities throughout Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. HussainOdhwani, Founder of Niaz Support, and Mr. Muhammad Atif Sheikh, President of STEP. Their leadership and dedication to the cause of disability inclusion paved the way for this impactful collaboration.

The official signing of the MoU was carried out by AroosaSalahuddin, National Outreach Manager for Niaz Support, and Asfandyar Khan, Project Coordinator for STEP. This signifies the commitment of both organizations to working together at the operational level to achieve their shared goals.

Niaz Support has established itself as a social enterprise at the forefront of providing customised wheelchairs to individuals with disabilities in Pakistan. Their dedication to personalised solutions ensures that each wheelchair caters to the specific needs of its user, maximizing mobility and independence.

STEP plays a crucial role in actively championing the human rights of persons with disabilities. Their tireless efforts pave the way for greater inclusion and ensure that individuals with disabilities have equal access to opportunities and resources.

This exciting collaboration between Niaz Support and STEP will leverage their combined expertise to create a more impactful and comprehensive support system for individuals with disabilities in Pakistan. Through this partnership, Niaz Support aims to reach a wider range of deserving beneficiaries across the country and create a more inclusive environment.