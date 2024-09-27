Niaz Support, Milestone and PSCOPWD sign MoU to empower PWDs in Pakistan

LAHORE, /DNA/ — On September 26, 2024, Niaz Support, Milestone Society for Special Persons, and the Pakistan Sports Council of Persons with Disabilities (PSCOPWD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing support for persons with disabilities across Pakistan. This collaboration will focus on distributing customized wheelchairs tailored to individual needs, addressing mobility challenges to improve quality of life and promote independence for recipients.

Niaz Support will oversee the procurement of wheelchairs, while Milestone Society will assess the specific needs of individuals to ensure that each wheelchair is appropriately suited. PSCOPWD will identify deserving beneficiaries to participate in the program. Additionally, all parties will work together to explore new opportunities for enhancing mobility and inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Hussain Odhwani, Founder of Niaz Support, emphasized, “This collaboration is a significant step in transforming the lives of persons with disabilities in Pakistan.” The MoU is effective immediately and will last for two years, with the possibility of extension. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving lives in alignment with community support principles.